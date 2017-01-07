Jadeveon Clowney tips pass, juggles ball to make incredible interception

Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney set the Texans up for the game’s first touchdown on Saturday with a heads-up play on defense leading to an interception.

Clowney batted a pass from Raiders quarterback Connor Cook into the backfield, juggled the ball and eventually pulled it down to complete an impressive interception. Houston would score the very next play on a Lamar Miller touchdown run.

It was Clowney’s second pass defended of the game, and gave the Texans a 10–0 lead in the first quarter of their opening-round playoff game.

– Kenny Ducey

