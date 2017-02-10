Jadeveon Clowney’s father has plead guilty after being involved in a shootout outside of a night club back in 2015.

Clowney’s father, David Morgan, hasn’t been around much for Clowney after spending 12 years in prison while his son was growing up. Now he’s back in jail for this incident.

The Associated Press has more details:

David Morgan, Clowney’s father, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and possession of deadly weapon by a felon, according to York County Judicial records. He was originally charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing shots outside the club in August of 2015.

As of right now, Morgan hasn’t been handed a sentence yet, which is expected at a later time. He was shot in the shoulder during the incident at the club.

Clowney is coming off his best NFL season after recording 52 tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble.

Despite being voted to the Pro Bowl this past season, Clowney was unable to attend after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. The good news is that it wasn’t the knee he had microfracture surgery on as a rookie.

Clowney has proven that he’s a force as a pass rusher. The question is, how much longer will his body allow him to play football despite the fact that he’s only turning 24 years-old this month.

