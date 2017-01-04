Jae Crowder sounds off, sends Orlando Magic fans into frenzy

Jae Crowder voiced displeasure with Boston Celtics fans cheering for opposing players. Then he followed the Orlando Magic and things went crazy.

The Boston Celtics have been on the periphery of the trade market for several years now it seems.

With loads of picks and young assets the team has, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge has plenty of options and the ambition — not to mention the history — to go out and acquire a big player. Any player who might possibly be on the trade market — from Kevin Durant to DeMarcus Cousins — gets connected to the Celtics. This is so even after Boston spent at least some of its assets — namely its cap room — to sign Al Horford.

One of the next targets for the Boston faithful is Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward. He and the Jazz made their lone trip to Boston on Tuesday night. The connections are clear — Hayward played for Celtics coach Brad Stevens at Butler — and, despite the Jazz’s solid play, there is some concern over their ability to keep him long term.

That led fans at the TD Garden to cheer Hayward during pregame warmups. This has been a recurring theme the last few years. Fans cheered Durant in his lone trip to Boston with Oklahoma City last year too.

Celtics forward Jae Crowder had enough of it. He voiced his displeasure over the Celtics’ fans support for the opponent.

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK… SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

And he spoke about it to the media, via Jay King of Mass Live:

Crowder expanded in the locker room, saying, “I heard the cheering before the game. I didn’t like that at all. I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.” It’s not the first time Crowder has shown displeasure to someone looking ahead at the Celtics’ free-agent possibilities. Over the summer, the Celtics forward replied to a CSNNE story about five potential free-agent targets — including Hayward — with a series of sleeping-face emojis.

The intrigue did not end there. In a world of social media, fans interact directly with players and a few begged Crowder to consider their teams.

Then, something interesting happened… Jae Crowder followed the Orlando Magic on Twitter. And, it being the Internet, stoked a ton of fan speculation.

Welcome to the NBA’s silly season.

It is really no secret the Orlando Magic have had an interest in Crowder before. There were several reports last year the Magic tried to offer Tobias Harris to the Boston Celtics for a package that included Crowder before getting rebuffed.

The timing of this Twitter flare up certainly raises eyebrows. But it is likely ultimately meaningless.

Crowder is a key player for the Celtics. One of their better perimeter defenders — on a team full of good perimeter defenders — and a key floor spacer with versatility to play either forward position and even some shooting guard. He is averaging 13.3 points per game and shooting 43.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If the Magic were pursuing Crowder again — and there is nothing out there to suggest they are — it would not be the star many feel the Magic need. But they would add another veteran player who can play a role and spread the floor with his shooting.

Crowder is very much part of the gritty heart and soul for the Celtics. Boston has rebuffed many overtures at acquiring him. Part of that may be in hopes of one day using him to acquire that star player they are supposedly looking for.

Orlando is active in trade talks by all accounts. The team has said they would be. And there are plenty of whispers and rumors suggesting the Magic are exploring many options.

Crowder following the Magic on Twitter though? Take it as nothing more as a passive-aggressive play from Crowder. Even NBA players can be trolls.

Unless there is something to it. We may not know that until something happens.

More from Orlando Magic Daily

This article originally appeared on