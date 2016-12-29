Jaguars at Colts: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Jacksonville Jaguars come off a stunning upset of the Tennessee Titans. Can they pull off another shocker on the road vs. the Indianapolis Colts?

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars swept the Indianapolis Colts was 2011. Coincidentally, that was also the last time we saw Jim Irsay’s team post a losing record.

It’s been a highly-disappointing year for both of these franchise for different reasons. The Jaguars do come off a 38-17 surprise of the Tennessee Titans. But one season after posting a 5-11 mark, the team have won only three games and is on its second head coach of 2016.

A year ago, Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck missed a total of nine games and the team fell to 8-8 and out of the playoffs for the first time in four years. This season, the five-year pro has missed one game and his numbers have been okay. But don’t blame the talented signal-caller for the lack of balance and less-than-adequate defense, hence a 7-8 win-loss record.

Odds

Line: Colts (-4.5)

Over/Under: 47.5

But let’s be fair. Jacksonville has been an even bigger disappointment and earlier this month, Doug Marrone supplanted Gus Bradley as head coach. Quarterback Blake Bortles has been sub-par this season but the team is coming off its best effort of the season.

For the second straight year, the Colts won’t be going to the playoffs and need a victory here just to avoid the team’s first losing season since 2011. The Jaguars have to be feeling very good about what happened last week vs. the Titans but it’s still been a very disappointing season for a club that will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason (unless the team decides to retain Marrone). This contest should have its share of points and look for the Indianapolis running game to be the deciding factor.

Pick: Colts 30, Jaguars 21

