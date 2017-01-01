Jaguars at Colts live stream: How to watch online

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC South rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be in full effect on New Year’s Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the early afternoon kickoffs will be against AFC South rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-8).

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Jacksonville only has three wins on the year. One of them came last week to the division rival Tennessee Titans at home in Week 16. Another came way back in Week 4 against the Colts during Jacksonville’s annual London game. That win essentially gave former head coach Gus Bradley three more months on the job to win one more game.

Indianapolis has failed to reach the AFC Playoffs for the second straight season. The Colts can finish no better than .500 this season with a win at home over Jacksonville. Andrew Luck was healthy all year, but this organization has to make some wholesale changes to right this sinking ship in Indianapolis.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Colts will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Jaguars. The associated moneylines for this AFC South rivalry game are Indianapolis -220 and Jacksonville +180. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 47 points.

Indianapolis should be the favorite at home in Week 17 over Jacksonville. However, this is a team that Jacksonville does match up well with. Maybe the Jaguars get a fourth win this season by beating the Colts. It would be as many wins that Bradley had all season (two) should Jacksonville win its final two games with interim head coach Doug Marrone.

