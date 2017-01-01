Jaguars at Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Neither the Jacksonville Jaguars or Indianapolis Colts will be in the 2017 NFL Playoffs, both submitting disappointing seasons overall. Though their years have been disappointing for different reasons, a missed postseason leaves a bitter taste nonetheless. Now they will face off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17, hoping to salvage what’s left of their year in the finale.

For the Jaguars, they looked arguably the best they have all season in Week 16, topping the Titans. And before you say that was because of the injury to Marcus Mariota, they were already comfortably ahead at the time of the quarterback’s injury. Blake Bortles looked like a new man without Gus Bradley and the team followed suit. They’ll look to replicate that performance against the Colts.

Then there is this Colts team that has been up-and-down, just as you’d expect, in the 2016 season. They’ll hope to turn over a new leaf on New Year’s Day, as always anchored by Andrew Luck at quarterback. Of course, that won’t be an easy task given his lack of help and the possibility of a surging young Jaguars team out to prove themselves.

You can catch this game in select markets on Sunday, airing on CBS. Out of those markets, you can still watch the action by streaming it online via DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. You can access the stream online or through the app on various devices by logging in with a paid subscription.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Indianapolis, IN

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

On paper, this matchup between the Jaguars and Colts might not look like much. However, a win for either team could be big in terms of their confidence. In turn, that could be big for their outlook for the 2017 season.

