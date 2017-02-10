Jaguars Free Agency: Who will stay and who will go?

The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars really had key free agents hitting the open market was awhile ago. The Jaguars face a few tough decisions on who to cut or keep.

The Jaguars have 11 players set to his free agency this offseason, and although there are no “must-keeps”, they may be looking to bring back quite a few of them for the right price.

Lets take a look:

Jonathan Cyprien was drafted with the first pick of the second round in the 2013 NFL Draft, expecting to come in and be a star safety in Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme. He never lived up to his expectations, as he has struggled in pass defense. Although underperforming his first 3 years, Cyprien had his best year of his career in a contract year. The Jaguars starting strong safety for the past 4 years, lead all defensive backs with 127 tackles in 2016. Unless the Jaguars are confident in signing Eric Berry away from the Chiefs or drafting Jamal Adams, I think Cyprien receives a long term contract from Jacksonville. Prediction: signs long term deal with Jaguars.

Prince was signed last year on a one year prove it deal to come in and solidify the side opposite of Jalen Ramsey. Prior to this year, Prince struggled staying on the field, with numerous injuries. The former first round pick proved this year he is capable of being a good corner and staying healthy. Prediction: signs with Jaguars

The former Michigan Quarterback had a couple good games for the Jaguars but was rarely used last year. With T.J. Yeldon, Chris Ivory, and Corey Grant all ahead of him, he most likely won’t be a Jaguar next year. Prediction: Gone. signs with another team

Abry Jones, just 25 years old, was a key part in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive line rotation last year. He has improved over the last couple of seasons and looks like he’s ready to take on a bigger role. Prediction: Signs long term deal with Jaguars

Bryan Walters had always been an average receiver for the Jacksonville. With Allen Hurns getting his payday last year, Allen Robinson coming up, and the depth the Jaguars have at receiver, don’t expect him back. Prediction: Bryan Walters does not sign with Jaguars

Before getting hurt, Joeckel made the move to guard and was actually performing a lot better then at tackle. I don’t think it means giving him a long term contract, but maybe giving him one more year to prove he belongs not offensive line for the Jaguars. Prediction: Luke Joeckel signs one year prove it deal with Jaguars.

When Joeckel went down with a season-ending injury, The Jaguars called up Patrick Omameh. He is known for being a strong, physical blocker in the trenches. An above average run blocker, he definitely could improve his pass blocking. Only 27, look for the Jaguars to keep him for depth on the offensive line. Prediction: stays with Jaguars

Other Free agents:

8. Joe Banyard: Signed late in season and too many running backs- Gone

9. Jordan Hill: Too many Defensive tackles – Gone

10. Peyton Thompson: Good safety depth and great special teams player- Stays

11. Arrelious Benn: Good receiving depth and great special teams player- Stays

12. Tyson Alualu: Consistent on the defensive line since being drafted 10th overall in 2010- Stays

