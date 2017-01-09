Jaguars reportedly planning to offer head coaching job to Doug Marrone

A person familiar with the search says the Jacksonville Jaguars have hired Doug Marrone as head coach and brought back Tom Coughlin in an executive role.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not confirmed the hiring. ESPN first reported Marrone had been chosen to replace Gus Bradley, who was fired in late November after going 14-48 in three-plus seasons.

The Jaguars (3-13) also gave general manager Dave Caldwell a two-year contract extension, the person said.

Coughlin, who was Jacksonville’s first coach and won two Super Bowls in eight seasons with the New York Giants, will serve as executive vice president of football operations.

Marrone, who also interviewed with Los Angeles and San Francisco, served as Jacksonville’s interim coach for the final two games.