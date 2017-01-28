Jahlil Okafor: Employee of the Month

Many have been extremely critical of Jahlil Okafor‘s play in recent months, deservedly so. But, it’s getting out of hand.

I get it, believe me, I get the criticism. The Philadelphia 76ers are 8-1 in the last 9 games when Okafor has played 10 minutes or less. They are 3-10 without Joel Embiid and 8-4 without Jahlil Okafor, 1-1 in games both players missed. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that it is defense that has spurned the turnaround, the area where Jahlil Okafor is severely lacking.

That’s all the criticism you’re going to get from me in regards to Jahlil Okafor. Weird, I know.

Let’s start at the beginning. Jahlil Okafor didn’t ask to be drafted by Philadelphia and he sure as heck didn’t ask to be drafted into a logjam, but nevertheless, he is here. It is one thing to not be in favor of his game play, but it is a whole other thing to obsess over it negatively.

I already know what you’re going to say, “he’s a professional, a millionaire, I can criticize him whenever I want.” You’re right, but he is still human. You’re ignorant if you believe he is unaware of the constant berating from our fan base. We should all breathe a sigh of relief given the fact that he still shows up to practice everyday with a smile on his face, for it could be way worse.

Before you label me “Prokafor”, know that I am in favor of Noel and what he brings to the team as opposed to Okafor. But take a look at how Noel acted during his stint on the bench/logjam and compare it to Okafor’s time as a DNP mainstay. You can’t compare the two. Nerlens Noel was boisterous, confrontational and wasn’t shy about making his opinion on the log jam a public matter.

Okafor has done no such thing, when in fact he has every right to complain just as Noel did. Okafor could have made this a circus, could have gone to the media, could have been a horrible teammate but he’s done no such thing. He has been quoted celebrating the teams success, Embiid’s and Noel’s success specifically. During timeouts he is the first one off the bench greeting his teammates with celebratory claps and gestures. His attitude throughout this saga has been exemplary.

While I can not and will not defend his play, I will always refrain from making any criticism of his play personal. In his case, the criticisms should never extend past the basketball court, those are completely unwarranted. Jahlil Okafor isn’t a fit on this team, plain and simple, but he is not a bad basketball player or person. I believe he will be of use elsewhere, in another system, with another coach and he will turn this thing around. I wish him nothing but the best, and I will continue to openly thank him for keeping a cool head amidst this confusing experimentation of personnel.

