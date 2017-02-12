Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor reportedly didn’t make the trip to Charlotte for Monday’s game against the Hornets, heating up trade rumors.

As if the trade rumors surrounding Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahlil Okafor couldn’t get any hotter, they’re definitely going to be heating up once again after Sunday morning’s events.

According to Keith Pompey fromThe Philadelphia Inquirer, Okafor did not make the team plane to travel with the 76ers to Charlotte for Monday’s game against the Hornets. Considering the fact that the NBA trade deadline is on February 23rd, the timing of this event is leading many to wonder whether or not that means Okafor is being actively shopped.

Okafor has been in the middle of trade rumors for years now, playing in a crowded 76ers frontcrout with Nerlens Noel and Joel Embiid. Now that the 76ers are starting to compete with Ben Simmons scheduled to return and 20-34 record, now could be as good of a time as any to start looking for trade opportunities involving one of their big men.

Rumors continue to swirl around Okafor after he was held out of Saturday’s 117-109 win over the Miami Heat. Alex Kennedy from Hoops Hype reported that the 76ers held him out because of trade talks, and also provided a number of teams that are supposedly interested in the young big man.

Source: Jahlil Okafor was informed that the 76ers have had trade talks with the Bulls, Pelicans, Blazers and Nuggets. Discussions ongoing. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) February 12, 2017

The fact that Okafor is no longer playing in games means that there’s a very good chance that he will no longer be playing in Philadelphia by the time the trade deadline has passed. While he hasn’t posted the most impressive numbers as a member of the 76ers, he’s still an appealing commodity at just 21 years old.

At the same time, nothing is official until Okafor has finally been traded. Be sure to keep checking back at FanSided for more updates regarding this situation with the 76ers.

