Jake Allen on Wild: &#039;We&#039;re gonna get their biggest push on Sunday&#039;

By news@wgmd.com -
24

Jake Allen says the Blues can’t take the Wild lightly after getting ahead to a 2-0 series lead: “We’re gonna get their biggest push on Sunday. We haven’t seen it yet, and we’re gonna have to be ready.”

More  FOX Sports Midwest  Videos

Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: 'They're gonna keep coming'

Allen after stopping 51 of 52 shots: ‘They’re gonna keep coming’

2 days ago

Edmundson on Allen in net: '50-something saves, that's pretty remarkable'

Edmundson on Allen in net: ’50-something saves, that’s pretty remarkable’

2 days ago

Yeo on Blues' win over Wild: 'We know we have to be better next game'

Yeo on Blues’ win over Wild: ‘We know we have to be better next game’

2 days ago

Edmundson on Blues game-winner: 'Luckily, it popped out to me'

Edmundson on Blues game-winner: ‘Luckily, it popped out to me’

2 days ago

Cards' Leake on his superb start vs. Nats

Cards’ Leake on his superb start vs. Nats

2 days ago

Piscotty says Leake 'was in the zone,' but he wasn't bad, either

Piscotty says Leake ‘was in the zone,’ but he wasn’t bad, either

2 days ago

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR