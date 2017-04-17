Jake Ring Named SAL Player of the Week

SALISBURY, MD – After a sizzling start to the 2017 season, the Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that outfielder Jake Ring has won the first South Atlantic League Player of the Week award for the week-and-a-half of April 6 through 16.

The 22-year-old from Ingleside, Ill. batted .421/.450/.842 over his first nine games, going 16-for-38 with 7 doubles, 3 triples, a home run, 13 RBIs, and 7 runs. Ring currently leads the SAL in doubles, triples, RBIs, extra-base hits (11), total bases (32), slugging, and OPS (1.292). He also notched two outfield assists from right field, including nabbing a runner at the plate to preserve the Shorebirds’ 6-0 shutout win over Hagerstown on April 15.

Ring came up clutch for the Shorebirds on April 11 in Greensboro, belting a game-tying double in the top of the ninth inning. In Delmarva’s four-game home series against Hagerstown on April 13-16, he batted .706 (12-17) with 8 extra-base hits and 8 RBIs, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a triple, and four driven in in the Sunday matinee on April 16.

This is the first career honor for Ring in the South Atlantic League and his minor-league career.