Jamal Crawford passes Magic Johnson on NBA all-time scoring list

The Clippers were dealt a tough loss by the Raptors on Monday night, 118-109.

But the night was not without its high points, as guard Jamal Crawford passed Lakers legend Magic Johnson on the NBA all-time scoring list and now sits at No. 74,

Crawford, who added 14 points off the bench vs. Toronto, is now the second-ranked marksman in all-time bench scoring.

And finally, Crawford also became the sixth player in NBA history to make 2,000 career 3-pointers.

Take a bow J. Crossover, you’ve more than earned it.