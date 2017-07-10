James Harden signs biggest contract in NBA history – Will it backfire on Houston? | UNDISPUTED

By news@wgmd.com -
12

Was it a good idea to give Harden all that money? Skip Bayless explains to Shannon Sharpe.

More Undisputed Videos

Floyd Mayweather still owes taxes - Is this why he's fighting Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

Floyd Mayweather still owes taxes – Is this why he’s fighting Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

15 mins ago

Skip and Shannon debate how the Spurs stack up against the Warriors | UNDISPUTED

Skip and Shannon debate how the Spurs stack up against the Warriors | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Was it smart for Floyd Mayweather Sr. to talk trash to Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

Was it smart for Floyd Mayweather Sr. to talk trash to Conor McGregor? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Here's why Aaron Rodgers deserves to be in the GOAT conversation | UNDISPUTED

Here’s why Aaron Rodgers deserves to be in the GOAT conversation | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

Do the Cavaliers need to trade Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony? | UNDISPUTED

Do the Cavaliers need to trade Kevin Love for Carmelo Anthony? | UNDISPUTED

2 days ago

How much of a problem has Dallas' offseason been? Skip gives his thoughts | UNDISPUTED

How much of a problem has Dallas’ offseason been? Skip gives his thoughts | UNDISPUTED

3 days ago

More Undisputed Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR