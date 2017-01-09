James Harrison is already back in the gym preparing for the Steelers’ divisional battle against the Chiefs.

More Buzzer Videos Odell Beckham Jr faces media after poor performance Ben Roethlisberger wears boot during post presser Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games Odell Beckham Jr and others warmup shirtless before playoff games Armpit tickles and wet willies in FA Cup match Doug Baldwin feels “terrible” for stealing TD from teammate More Buzzer Videos