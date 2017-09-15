Jamie Lee Curtis gave her “Halloween” fans a treat.

The scream queen posted a foreshadowing message Friday on Twitter.

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later. Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween. Release date 10/19/18.”

Production company Blumhouse shared more news about the latest installment of the “Halloween” film franchise.

Blumhouse tweeted, “Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures October 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie”

Curtis made her movie debut with the now famous role in 1978.

The social mediaverse lit up in anticipation.

One fan wrote, “I knew there’d be another film but this just amped me up to a million. Can’t wait!”

Another added, “Thank you, Queen. Lol. Scared the life out of me as a teenager and soinds like you’re gonna do it again.”