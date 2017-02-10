Jamie Lynn Spears thanks first responders for saving daughter

Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media to thank those who helped save her daughter Maddie after an ATV accident Sunday.

“Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA,” the 25-year-old singer on Instagram Friday. “We are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover.”

“Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference,” she added. “Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS’ HUSBAND: ‘MADDIE IS DOING BETTER AND BETTER’

On Sunday, the 8-year-old was underwater for several minutes after an ATV that she was riding flipped over into a pond in Louisiana. The child was airlifted to a local hospital.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said family members were nearby when the accident occurred, but they were unable to free Maddie from her seatbelt and the safety netting on the all-terrain vehicle. Maddie was reported in stable, but critical condition.

On Tuesday afternoon, a rep for the Spears family revealed she was “awake and talking.”

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS’ DAUGHTER REGAINS CONSCIOUSNESS AFTER ACCIDENT

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” they said. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.