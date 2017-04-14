Jamiroquai’s founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith has died at age 46.

singer Jay Kay, 47, made a heartfelt statement on the band’s Facebook page expressing his sadness about the news.

The frontman wrote how he had fond memories of hearing Toby play for the first time in 1992 and how the late musician would make him both laugh and cry.

Smith played on the group’s first five albums, which included their huge hits “Space Cowboy” and “Virtual Insanity.”

The band’s original bassist Stuart Zender, 43, also left his condolences on his Instagram account alongside a picture of Toby.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.