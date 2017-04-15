Janet Jackson shares first photo of baby Eissa

The first pic of baby Eissa is here — and he couldn’t be cuter!

Janet Jackson took to Instagram on Friday to share the adorable first photo of her baby boy in a sweet mother-son snap.

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

“My baby and me after nap time,” the 50-year-old singer captioned the touching shot of her 3-month-old son yawning, while she gives him a kiss on the forehead.

Eissa has clearly remained Jackson’s No. 1 priority amid her split from her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

A source close to the Jackson family told ET earlier this week that the notoriously private star is doing well despite her breakup, and that she’s focusing on her newborn son.

“Janet is ecstatic,” the source said. “She’s so happy with her baby and that’s all she is focused on.”