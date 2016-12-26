51.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, December 26, 2016
Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit

Japanese prime minister arrives in Hawaii for memorial visit

By FOX News -
32
  • Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

    Japan’s Prime Minster Shinzo Abe arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. Abe will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday, becoming the first leader of Japan to visit Pearl Harbor, the site of the surprise attack that propelled the United States into World War II. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)  (The Associated Press)

  • The plane of Japan's Prime Minster Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

    The plane of Japan’s Prime Minster Shinzo Abe flies over Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)  (The Associated Press)

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii –  Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Hawaii to recognize the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Abe arrived Monday for the historic visit. He will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit the memorial that honors sailors and Marines killed in the 1941 attack.

The memorial will be closed to the public Tuesday when he visits with U.S. President Barack Obama, who is vacationing in Hawaii with his family.

Japan’s former leader Shigeru Yoshida went to Pearl Harbor six years after the country’s World War II surrender. Yoshida arrived at Pearl Harbor in 1951, shortly after requesting a courtesy visit to the office of Adm. Arthur W.R. Radford, commander of the U.S. Pacific fleet. The office overlooked Pearl Harbor, offering a direct view of the attack site.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB