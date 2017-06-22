Baseball’s unwritten rules were back in play on Wednesday night when Seattle’s Jarrod Dyson broke up Justin Verlander’s perfect-game bid with a bunt single with one out in the sixth inning.

The inning quickly unraveled for Verlander and the Tigers after that, as the Mariners plated three runs on three more hits and two walks. Here’s the rally-starting bunt:

The perfect-game bid was a distant memory after Seattle’s 7-5 win – Verlander allowed three earned runs on four hits in 5.2 innings – but the bunt was still the topic of conversation. To his credit, Verlander wasn’t upset.

“It was a perfect bunt,” Verlander said, via MLB.com. “That’s part of his game. I don’t think it was quite too late, given the situation, to bunt, especially being as how that’s a major part of what he does. I really didn’t have any issues with it. It’s not like I got upset about it.”

Indeed, the bunt is a big part of Dyson’s game – his six bunt hits are tied for the major-league lead.

