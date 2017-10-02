Jason Aldean on stage when shots rang out near Mandalay Bay

Country Music star Jason Aldean is reportedly safe after gunshots went off while he was performing on stage at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

Aldean was reportedly singing the last song of his set.

One witness told Fox News that Aldean rushed off the stage as soon at the gunshots went off. The gunshots were heard at about 10 p.m. local time near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Aldean’s team told ABC News that the singer was OK.

Concertgoers said they initially thought the gunshots were firecrackers.

Jake Owen, one of the event headliners who performed before Aldean, tweeted out shortly after the shooting to confirm that he was safe.

Police have shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip after receiving reports of an active shooter.

This is the fourth time the country music fesitival was being held in Las Vegas and this year it was headlined by popular singlers like Eric Church, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, the Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, and Lauren Alaina, The Las Vegas Weekly reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.