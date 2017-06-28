Jason Chaffetz to Join Fox News Channel as a Contributor

‘Fake News Network’: Trump Blasts CNN for Retracted Russia Story

Fox News Channel (FNC) has signed soon-to-be former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) to a contributor role.

He will offer political analysis across FNC and Fox Business Network’s (FBN) daytime and primetime programming, starting on July 1st.

Prior to joining FNC, Chaffetz represented Utah’s Third Congressional District beginning in November 2008. In May, he announced that he would resign from Congress effective June 30th.

During his time as congressman, he served as the Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and was a member of the House Judiciary Committee. He also served on the Homeland Security Committee.

Chaffetz had an integral role in many government investigations, including the Fast and Furious gun-running scandal, the Benghazi terrorist attack, the IRS targeting scandal and the Secret Service investigation.

Prior to running for Congress in 2008, Chaffetz worked as campaign manager and chief of staff to former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. (R).

Before his political career, Chaffetz worked in the local business community for 16 years, specializing in corporate communications work and later owning his own communications firm, Maxtera Utah Inc.

He attended Brigham Young University, where he was a starting placekicker on the football team and later graduated with a B.A. in communications.

Watch Chaffetz’s recent appearance on “Sunday Morning Futures,” during which he explained why Congress needs to be a watchdog over special counsel Robert Mueller as he conducts his Russia investigation.

