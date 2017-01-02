Nike decided to get out of the golf equipment business in 2016 – leaving its star athletes like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods to find new clubs and balls – but the company is still making golf apparel, and it kicked off the new year by landing the No. 1 golfer in the world.

Jason Day, who played TaylorMade clubs and wore adidas clothing in 2016, revealed Sunday that he’s now a Nike athlete.