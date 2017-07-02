There is some hope and relief in Jason Grilli “Grill Cheese” to help boost the Texas Rangers bullpen starting with the next home series against Boston.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Banister talks continuing bullpen woes in loss to White Sox
Just now
Jonathan Lucroy: ‘Anytime you lose like that it’s frustrating’
Just now
Series Preview | Red Sox vs. Rangers | Rangers Live
Just now
Jason Grilli comes in to boost bullpen | Rangers Live
Just now
WATCH: Jonathan Lucroy hits 2-run single in 5th inning vs. Chicago
2 hours ago
WATCH: Mike Napoli homers in the 4th inning against White Sox
3 hours ago