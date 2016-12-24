Jay Ajayi Sheds Two Surefire Tackles, Races for Touchdown (Video)

Jay Ajayi completely geeked the Buffalo Bills defense as he broke two tackles that would’ve been for a loss before running for a Miami Dolphins touchdown.

Jay Ajayi’s coming out party for the Miami Dolphins was really a two-week long affair. In those two weeks early in the 2016 NFL season, Ajayi broke off back-to-back 200-yard rushing performances. The second of those two outings was against the Buffalo Bills, who he simply dominated from start to finish. Lucky for Ajayi, Week 16 took the Dolphins to Buffalo for a rematch with their AFC East foes.

Just as the Dolphins did with Matt Moore in the backup quarterback’s first start, Miami was moving the ball well. When they got deep into the red zone, they gave the rock to their budding star running back. As it turns out, that was the exact right call.

Initially, though, it didn’t look like it. As soon as Ajayi got the ball in his hands, he was met in the backfield by two Bills defenders. For sure, it looked like the second-year back would go down in the backfield for a loss. Instead, he churned his legs to shed one defender off of him and then muscled through the other would-be tackler with a massive stiff-arm. Ajayi then got the right edge and sped into the end zone for a wildly impressive six points:

TD Ajayi was a NASTY stiff arm to get the TD!! #FinsUp @JayTrain23 pic.twitter.com/obrGVUd9qm — Matt Manuri (@Mcknurkle) December 24, 2016

Yes, that tackling is absolutely horrendous. But if going for over 200 yards wasn’t enough indication that Ajayi has the Bills’ number, I’m not sure what is.

With injuries to the Dolphins offensive line, Ajayi’s production has slipped down the stretch. However, no one in Miami or elsewhere is questioning his talent. It’s plays like this touchdown run as to why that’s the case.

