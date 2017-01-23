In recent years, Jay Duplass has been busy starring in the critically-acclaimed series “Transparent,” co-creating the HBO hit “Togetherness” and appearing in a slew of headline-making feature films. His latest project is the star-studded film “Landline,” in which he worked alongside Jenny Slate, Edie Falco and John Turturro.

“Landline” tells the story of two New York sisters in the ‘90s in who find out their dad had an affair. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, and while on the carpet Duplass raved about the film.

“This movie is kind of like an old-fashioned dramatic comedy,” he told FOX411. “It reminded me of a mid-‘80s Woody Allen relationship comedy.”

He said the Sundance Film Festival was the perfect venue to showcase “Landline.”

“It’s great. It’s the most magical place to premiere your independent film and sell it and to have people see it for the first time. I love it.”

Duplass also said it was a treat working with Slate

“I love Jenny. She is just so funny and real,” he said. “She is perfect for this movie … Jenny is such great actress, and she is just so funny and smart. She never compromised a moment for a laugh but she happens to make it funny anyways.”

Director Gillian Robespierre had similar praise for the cast and Slate. The two previously worked together on the 2014 film “Obvious Child.”

“I love writing for her,” she said of 34-year-old Slate. “Everything about the process with Jenny is so collaborative, and she is my muse.

Robespierre also discussed what it was like premiering her film on Inauguration Day.

“I think the past year has been really wonderful for TV and movies especially for reproductive rights,” she said. “But I don’t know what is going to happen. I watched the inauguration; I had a lump in my throat the entire time. I don’t know what the future has in store for us. But I am going to stay myself. [Donald Trump] won the election while we were still in [post-production], and I still made the movie I wanted to make. He didn’t deter the way I wanted to edit the movie.”

