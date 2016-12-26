Jay Gruden says it&#039;s hard to root for Cowboys even though they can help Redskins

By news@wgmd.com -
The Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for after clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC. But with two games left on their schedule, the Cowboys can affect other teams’ playoff hopes – such as their NFC East rivals the Washington Redskins.

With a Cowboys win over the Detroit Lions on Monday, Washington would control its playoff destiny, needing a win over the Giants and having the Packers-Lions not end in a tie in Week 17 to capture a wild-card spot.

So the Redskins are forced to the do unthinkable – root for the Cowboys.

For Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s hard to root for Dallas,” Gruden said Monday, via USA Today.

