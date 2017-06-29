Jay Leno thinks late night anti-Trump jokes are getting old

If Jay Leno was still on late night TV, he said he would steer clear of Trump jokes.

And then he went and told a Trump joke.

The retired “Tonight Show” host told Page Six he thinks the current lineup of late night hosts anti-Trump jokes are growing stale.

“If [mocking the president] is a constant thing on a nightly basis, eventually you’re all doing the same joke,” he told Page Six.

He added, “I enjoy bringing people together.”

Despite his stance on mocking Trump, he’s definitely not a fan of the president.

“I remember when ‘House of Cards’ was a TV show. Now it’s a documentary. You look at the Underwoods. You go, ‘At least this isn’t as bad as the real thing.'”