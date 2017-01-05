Jazz (22-14) at Raptors (23-11): Preview

The Raptors’ string of tough opponents continues tonight against the well-balanced Utah Jazz. Another effort like that against San Antonio won’t get it done.

In their first home game since December 20, the Toronto Raptors face the Utah Jazz. Kyle Lowry all but single-handedly defeated the Jazz last week with a stellar performance which included 19 (of his 36) points in Q4. Utah won’t lack for motivation.

The Jazz are as advertised, a low-scoring team which thrives on defense. Surprisingly, against the long and mobile Rudy Gobert, Jonas Valanciunas had one of his last decent games. Since then, he’s been mostly deplorable. Unless he rediscovers his energy, JV may be hearing trade rumors.

I’ve been calling for DeMarre Carroll to be moved since Week 1. I’m not seeing much of his vaunted on-ball defense, and his shooting has disappeared. Of course, he’s not getting looks either, as the Raptors offense has gone stale. Utah is unlikely to be the opponent to end DeMarre’s funk.

Patrick Patterson’s availability is almost certain to be a game-time decision. He’s welcome even in limited minutes.

3 keys to Raptors victory

Make the ball work harder. Toronto’s offense is laughably predictable these days. If the backcourt piles up points, we win. If not, oh well. JV is averaging about 5 shots a game recently, and DeMarre Carroll about 6. That’s a slow quarter’s worth for DeMar DeRozan. The ball has to move, and more participants are need on offense. If they want to score in the half-court set, let them. The Jazz aren’t exceptionally prolific with their 3-ball attempts or makes, but as a low-scoring team, they need those buckets more than most. Their second-unit people need particular attention, as Joe Ingles leads the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage with 47.6. Trey Lyles gave the Raps a headache in Utah with deep shooting. Get off to a decent start, please! The Raps were down one in Utah after Q1. That’s OK, but being in the hole 11 to the Spurs, 6 to the Lakers, up 2 but only scoring 18 in Phoenix, down 25 to the Warriors, 3 to Portland…isn’t this getting old?

Conclusion & Final Score

As I’ve mentioned before in this space, the first home game following a lengthy road trip is often a nightmare. The Raptors’ top talent is better than the Jazz’s, but this game will be won or lost in the trenches with the rotation people.

I think our guys can grind out a victory in what will be a slugfest.

Raptors 107 – Jazz 99.

