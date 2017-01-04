Episode 14 of Just Blog Baby’s Raiders Podcast — featuring Dylan Park, Nick Hjeltness and Ryan Lopes — recaps the Oakland Raiders’ Week 17 loss to the Broncos, and previews the upcoming playoff game against the Texans.

There is a lot to talk about this week:

What went wrong for McGloin?

How much of a surprise was Connor Cook’s performance?

What was up with the run game?

Why has the pass rush disappeared?

Is it time to re-haul the secondary?

We get all of this and much more in the new episode.

