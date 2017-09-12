Jean-Claude Van Damme’s son was arrested Saturday after allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint, according to TMZ.

Police officers responded to a call from neighbors of 21-year-old Nicholas Van Varenberg after he reportedly punched an elevator door.

When police entered Van Varenberg’s building complex they found a “trail of blood” that led to his apartment, TMZ reports.

The site claims officers entered the apartment where they spoke with Van Varenberg and his roommate explaining he injured his hand.

However, the roommate ran down to the police 20 minutes later claiming that Van Varenberg held him at knifepoint because he was annoyed at the roommate for letting the officers into their apartment.

TMZ reports Van Varenberg was booked on “aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Like his famous father, Van Varenberg is an actor. He has a role in the upcoming “Kickboxer: Retaliation.”

A rep for Van Damme did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.