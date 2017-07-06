Hear from Jeff Banister on the performance of his starter Andrew Cashner in Wednesday’s win against the Boston Red Sox.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
WATCH: Rougned Odor hits 2-run home run in 2nd vs. Boston
2 hours ago
WATCH: Carlos Gomez adds solo home run in 3rd vs. Red Sox
2 hours ago
#ElectElvis for MLB All-Star Game
10 hours ago
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Palestine – Part 2
12 hours ago
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Palestine – Part 3
12 hours ago
FOX Sports Outdoors Southwest: Lake Palestine – Part 1
12 hours ago