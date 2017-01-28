On Friday night just hours before the green flag drops for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FOX), Jeff Gordon’s Wayne Taylor Racing teammates ran into a big problem.
Jordan Taylor posted this video on Twitter after his brother, Ricky Taylor, accidentally left the sink faucet on, causing a serious flood in their motorhome.
The catastrophe left the Taylor brothers looking for another place to get rest for the big day, and they looked to the four-time NASCAR champion for help.
So @RickyTaylor_10 left the sink running and flooded us….hey @JeffGordonWeb do you have a spare bunk bed for a teammate? pic.twitter.com/uBKiCB9VxF
— Jordan Taylor (@jordan10taylor) January 28, 2017
And it was Gordon who came to the rescue, but not without a little lighthearted fun at their expense.
Nice! Way to go guys! Good and dry over here but u may have to draw straws for the one spot on the couch. https://t.co/4pLTZHHYbS
— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) January 28, 2017