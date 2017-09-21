U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says authorities will hunt down gang members and bring them to justice.

Sessions told law enforcement officials in Boston on Thursday that officials must continue working to dismantle MS-13, a violent street gang known for its gruesome tactics.

The street gang started in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. Authorities say it has more than 30,000 members worldwide and more than 10,000 in the U.S.

Sessions says gang members are exploiting the unaccompanied minor program to come to the U.S. as “wolves in sheep clothing.”

He says the country cannot let gangs prey on communities. He says, “We will hunt you down.”

Sessions’ trip to Boston included a briefing from local officials on MS-13. He’s also holding a roundtable discussion with local police chiefs.