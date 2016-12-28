Jenkins Named Player Of The Week

Well, this one was a no brainer.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins was named the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in last Thursday night’s win over the New York Giants. It is the second time that Jenkins earned the distinction in his tenure with the Eagles, and the fourth of his NFL career.

Jenkins became the first Eagle since 2010 with two interceptions and a pick-six in a single game. His first interception of Eli Manning was returned 34 yards for a touchdown to put the Eagles ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. Fran Duffy explained in his Eagle Eye recap why this big play was a result of copious tape study on Jenkins’ part.

Shot 7 – LOVE this play. #Eagles double OBJ but watch great pass-off from Jenkins to Hicks. Jenkins becomes free player, reads play, Pick 6 pic.twitter.com/Hm2AR9z7pm — Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) December 26, 2016

The second interception came in the fourth quarter with the Eagles ahead 21-16. Following the turnover, Philadelphia padded its lead with a 41-yard Caleb Sturgis field goal before holding on for a 24-19 victory to snap a five-game losing streak.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowl alternate this season, has 108 tackles, three interceptions, one fumble recovery and one sack. With two interception return touchdowns this season, the other came at Washington, Jenkins has six for his career, which leads all active NFL safeties. Four of those came since joining the Eagles in 2014, which places him in a tie for second in franchise history for most pick-sixes, just one behind Eagles Hall of Fame cornerback Eric Allen.

Jenkins was previously named NFC Defensive Player of the Week as an Eagle for his efforts in last December’s win at New England which featured a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. In 2010, Jenkins took home the weekly award twice in a span of three weeks with New Orleans.

For more about Jenkins’ tremendous impact not only on the field, but off the field as well, check out this profile by Julie Bacanskas which was the recent cover story for our Gameday Magazine.