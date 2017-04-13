Jenna Dewan Tatum talks about her sex life with Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum says she and husband Channing Tatum don’t schedule their sex life.

“We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years,” she told Redbook magazine. “Maybe with child number two. There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”

The starlet said she keeps things exciting in the bedroom – for herself, not for her husband.

“I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man?’ I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

She said to keep their relationship healthy, they work on communicating.

“You change when you’re together from 25 to 35,” she explained. “I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves. Now it’s like, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ You have to be OK with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be OK for a while.”

Click here to read more from her interview with Redbook.

