Jenna Jameson defends porn star who accused director of sexual assault

Jenna Jameson voiced her support on Twitter for adult film star Nikki Benz, who accused a director of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Benz said she was assaulted by the director while shooting a scene for the porn site Brazzers.

“You are a strong woman, and just know you have all of us behind you, willing to fight at your side,” Jameson tweeted.

Benz wrote on Twitter Tuesday night that the director, named Tony T, “put his hands on me and was choking me.” She also said, “Did you see the part where I said cut, where I said I’m not OK with this?…I said no.”

Earlier this week she tweeted, “I guess rape scenes are in now huh?”

Brazzers wrote in a statement on TrendZZ they will “thoroughly investigate” the incident and that they stand behind Benz.

“Brazzers considers performers’ consent, boundaries and limits and safety to be fundamental and paramount issues and unequivocally stands for the respect of the performers. Brazzers does not condone nor does it tolerate conduct by producers that would jeopardize a performer’s security or well-being,” the statement said.

They added, “This particular type of scene would never meet our standards and would be rejected immediately.”

It was not immediately clear if Tony T has representation. A rep for Brazzers did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.

Benz made headlines two years ago when she said she would run for mayor of Toronto against Rob Ford. Her application for the election was denied because her license was expired.

A rep for Benz did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.

This is far from the first sexual assault controversy in the adult film industry. Porn star James Deen has been accused of sexually assaulting at least 13 women.