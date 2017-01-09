13.5 F
Jenna: Mute Meryl Streep

Actress Jenna Jameson poses at the premiere of "Jackass 3D" at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California October 13, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on October 15. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) - RTXTF3Q

While many Hollywood liberals took to Twitter to rave about Meryl Streep’s lengthy anti-Trump speech at the Golden Globes, Jenna Jameson took a different approach.

Jameson, who is a republican, spoke out against Streep’s use of the Globes’ stage to slam President-elect Donald Trump.

Jameson replied to a Twitter user who criticized the President-elect writing, “Suck it up buttercup.”

TRUMP REACTS TO MERYL’S SPEECH

During the speech, Streep also took a jab at certain sports.

“…Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said.

Jameson, for one, was offended by the message.

Meanwhile, many stars lauded Streep for speaking out. Elizabeth Banks, Boy George, Chaz Bono and many more stars celebrated Streep on social media.

