Jenni “JWoww” Farley is dealing with a completely different situation these days — motherhood.

The 31-year-old, who previously chronicled her hard-partying adventures with a side of gym, tan, laundry on MTV’s “Jersey Shore” has a new life these days. In 2015 she tied the knot with longtime beau Roger Mathews. The couple welcomed a baby girl in 2014, followed by a boy in 2016. They still live in New Jersey, where all her televised escapades took place, but they also have a second home in Maine, where Mathews grew up.

“There’s tranquility there and I can find peace without cell phones or internet,” Farley told Fox News. “We invested our money into our lake house for the late summer, early fall. And for Christmases where we’ll hopefully get snowed in. And just to teach our kids there’s more [than] the city life.

“We want to teach them you should value taking a step back and be one with nature. Just planting, being out on the lake, fishing… I bought over 100 acres of land next to his father, so it’s all within the family surrounded by a lake. Every family member has their own plot and mini cabin… I can’t wait to start gardening and grow my own vegetables.”

However, Farley hasn’t completely disappeared from the spotlight. The family recently launched a digital series titled “Jenni & Roger: Domesticated” on Awestruck’s YouTube channel where viewers can get a sneak peek into their lives raising Meilani and Greyson.

Farley said her husband was hesitant at first to go back on camera and was hoping to put their “Jersey Shore” years behind them. However, she said the show is different and they refuse to “sugar coat” their parenting skills for audiences. Farley is aware having a family in front of cameras isn’t for everyone.

“You’re going to get criticized for what you do, even if you’re Susie Homemaker or Betty Crocker,” she explained. “You have to be super secure in how you parent and how you are as a person. Then you can do it. Since the beginning, eight years ago on ‘Jersey Shore,’ good, bad, or indifferent I have always been myself. Even during those moments that made me cringe? Yep, that was me… And at that point, you’re going to laugh at it.”

Farley added that while the show is “real” they do capture the more exciting moments involving their children for viewers — and they’re not always pleasant.

“If my kids are having meltdowns because she’s 2 because that’s what they do, and it does happen often, or if they’re cranky and hit each other, you know, just going through the motions of a 1 and 2-year-old — and people judge that? That gets under my skin,” she said. “You can judge me any day. But it’s when you judge my kids… I get a little crazy.”

And while Farley does have fond memories of “Jersey Shore,” she doesn’t miss it. The series aired from 2009 until 2012.

“I was with my friends the other day and we were having a blast, living it up,” she said. “But I was in bed by 10 p.m. Like I honestly can’t envision going out, really partying, and doing what I did years ago…. It’s a different world for me. It’s not even a different chapter in my life. I feel like it’s a different book. I love it and I have no regrets. I’m glad I did it. I just can’t imagine trying to recreate it and do it again.”

Still, she stays in touch with her former cast-mates and described their friendship as “amazing.”

“It’s like we haven’t even skipped a beat,” she said. “We’ve been in and out of each other’s lives. I see Nicole (Snooki) once a week. I see Sami (Sweetheart) once a month. But sometimes Pauly (D), Mike (The Situation), and Ron, I don’t get to see very often. But [whenever we get together] it’s like nothing has changed. Time never passed.”

Farley has heard those rumors about a “Jersey Shore” reunion or reboot. She said nothing is planned, but she would be open to the possibility.

“I always said I would. I don’t know about the other cast-mates. I just don’t know how it would go down because of marriages and kids. It would have to be short lived. Maybe a vacation somewhere. Maybe two weeks at the most and I would have to somehow bring my kids and be able to tuck them in at night. None of that has been talked about, but if they were to, I would have to bring them along because I couldn’t spend more than a few days without my family.”

Farley stressed she has no regrets being part of show where the world observed as the group worked, lived, and partied together, while hooking up as cameras rolled. And when her children ultimately see the show, she won’t feel embarrassed.

“Listen, I was over 21. I lived on my own,” she explained. “I did not live under my parents’ roof. Who was going to say no? I took an opportunity that I felt a lot of people would have that paid for their college. The life that my kids have… I hope they realize it came from such a great opportunity.

“So when people try to make fun of them, or try to knock them down for having a crazy mom and crazy aunts and uncles… I hope they understand it was our time… I hope they realize it was the thing of our era. It was cool, and it made mommy enough money to support their lifestyle.”

And with two homes to oversee, Farley is open to expanding her family.

“[Roger] just got a vasectomy, thank Jesus!” she said. “But, my mom was adopted. Nicole was adopted. In the future, probably when the kids are a little bit older, I would love to adopt.”