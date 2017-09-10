Jennifer Garner was “inspired” after meeting with victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The actress visited Houston, Texas on Friday to meet with families affected by the storm.

She shared an emotional post on Instagram about her visit on Saturday.

“Today I was inspired by the huge hearts in Texas,” Garner wrote. “There is a generosity of spirit that gets lost in political rhetoric, but– people come together in a time of crisis.”

She continued, “You know what’s beautiful? Children look for light. Terrifying things have happened to these kids in the past couple of weeks, but they don’t want to dwell on those stories.”

The actress concluded saying, “We have to protect our kids and we have to learn from them.”