Tell us how you really feel, Jen.

Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence raised her middle finger Thursday during a screening of her latest movie “mother!” in New York City.

Lawrence was attending the screening with the film’s director and real-life boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, at the Museum of Modern Art, People reported.

Lawrence was recounting a story from the set during an audience question and answer portion of the screening when she gestured the one-finger salute.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE FILM ‘MOTHER!’ ASSAILED AS A ‘GROTESQUE AND NAUSEATING’ ATTACK ON CHRISTIANS

The movie, which debuted last week, struggled at the domestic box offices and earned just $7.5 million.

The movie also received an extremely rare “F” CinemaScore from audiences who rejected the movie’s intense and mysterious thrills. Only 19 movies have received the “F” grade from the research group.

Aronofsky has acknowledged the “F” grade from CinemaScore and called it “a punch,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What’s interesting about that is, like, how if you walk out of this movie are you not going to give it an ‘F?’ It’s a punch. It’s a total punch,” Aronofsky said.

HURRICANE IRMA, HARVEY ARE NATURE’S ‘WRATH’ FOR TRUMP VICTORY, JENNIFER LAWRENCE CLAIMS

“I realize that we were excited by that,” Aronofsky continued. “We wanted to make a punk movie and come at you. And the reason I wanted to come is because I was very sad and I had a lot of anguish and I wanted to express it. Filmmaking is such a hard journey. People are constantly saying no to you. And to wake up every morning and get out of bed and to face all those ‘no’s, you have to be willing to really believe in something,” the director continued.

The movie has received mixed reviews. The Associated Press praised the movie and Lawrence’s performance while the BBC called it a “pretentious mess of a film.” Some also took issue with what they said were its attacks on Christians.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.