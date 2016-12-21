Jennifer Lopez cancels New Year's Eve show in Miami

Don’t expect to be seeing Jennifer Lopez “on the floor” this New Year’s Eve.

The 47-year-old singer has canceled her upcoming plans to ring in the new year at E11even in Miami, Florida, Lopez’s reps told ET in a statement.

“Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez’s manager Benny Medina has cancelled her Miami appearance on New Year’s Eve. Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future,” the statement read.

It’s no surprise Lopez would want to spend a little extra time with family, especially given her busy year.

“She just finished an incredible year,” a source tells ET. “[She] wrapped ‘Shades [of Blue]’ season two a few weeks ago, and then went right back to Vegas to finish her 2016 [residency] dates [at Planet Hollywood]. Not to mention the conclusion of ‘American Idol’ this year.”

But JLo isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon. According to the source, “2017 is equally busy” for the singer.

“She continues Vegas [residency show dates] and ‘Shades of Blue,’ begins [executive producing and starring in] ‘World of Dance’ on NBC, her Spanish album is slated for release, and [she will perform in] ‘Bye Bye Birdie Live’ on NBC,” the source says.

With a busy schedule like that, Lopez is sure to have a great new year with her family — but don’t rule out a little New Year’s kiss!

The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer recently sparked romance rumors with Drake after the two spent a night out together in Los Angeles on Monday.

