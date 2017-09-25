Jennifer Lopez donates $1M to Puerto Rico for hurricane relief

Jennifer Lopez pledged on Sunday to send $1 million in relief to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria left a path of destruction on the island.

Lopez, who is the co-chair of the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort, joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday to announce the new aid for the hurricane-ravaged island. Proceeds will come from her Las Vegas shows, The Hollywood Reporter stated.

“I cannot tell you what it meant to me and to the people of Puerto Rico to see New York not only pledge support but Gov. Cuomo to actually show up with resources and supplies,” the singer said.

“Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” she added.

Lopez also revealed she and ex-husband Marc Anthony will be working on “additional relief efforts” to help Mexico and the Carribean. Another coordinated effort with Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks player J.J. Barea will send two airplanes filled with supplies to San Juan when approved.

The singer has urged her fans on social media to donate to help the island’s recovery efforts. She posted a video on Instagram last week saying the “devastation is beyond belief.” She added she and her family haven’t been able to reach relatives on the island since the storm struck.

Puerto Rico was left completely without power just hours after Maria made landfall on Wednesday. Heavy winds and rain toppled buildings, causing “breathtaking” devastation, Cuomo said.