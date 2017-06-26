Jenny McCarthy recalls her worst wardrobe malfunction

Jenny McCarthy has only been dressed by Valentino once — and for a good reason.

In 1997, McCarthy opted to wear a dress from the famous fashion designer to the Academy Awards.

She told Us Weekly that the dress made her feel “like a million dollars” but she noticed it was very tight on her chest.

When she ran into Valentino she thanked him for dressing her for the Academy Awards.

He said back to her, “You’re wearing it backwards.”

“I just remember dying a little bit,” McCarthy said. “Needless to say, I’ve never been dressed by Valentino again.”