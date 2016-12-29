Jeremy Lin Injury Update: Good News, But Still No Timetable

Prior to yesterday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, the Brooklyn Nets revealed some good news about Jeremy Lin‘s injury. However, there is still no timetable for the point guard’s return.

It may seem like it’s all going downhill for the Brooklyn Nets with all their injury issues, but they caught a bit of a break even with Jeremy Lin down again.

Yesterday, Lin missed his first game following his second left hamstring injury that he sustained during Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. The 28-year-old guard had only returned to the court two weeks ago. And while fans began getting anxious after hearing that it was a left hamstring injury again, Brian Lewis of the New York Post tweeted out some promising injury updates prior to last night’s game.

The first good news is that Lin’s injury is in a different area of the hamstring, so it’s unrelated to the strained left hamstring Lin sustained on November 2 against the Detroit Pistons. Thus, it would be incorrect to say Lin re-injured his left hamstring.

The second good news is that Lin’s injury is not as severe as the last one. Remember, Lin’s first strained hamstring caused him to miss a total of 17 games. Hopefully, the less severity of the injury means that Lin won’t miss as many games as he did with his first injury, but the Nets are likely to take extra precaution now that it’s the Harvard grad’s second injury of the season.

Even with these encouraging updates, the Nets have not provided a timetable for Lin’s return. “We will not give a timeline simply because you never know,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said to the New York Post. “Every player’s different. Some guys recover quicker than others.”

“I don’t think that’s fair to Jeremy to say you’re going to be out X-amount, and then he’s under that sort of pressure to return then. We all know how competitive he is and misses the game immensely. So we’re just going to do what we can with our performance team and let them dictate when and how he proceeds.”

Considering Lin only suited up in black-and-white on December 12 after missing over a month of action, it’s normal for him to want to hit the hardwood as soon as possible. Of course, the team and fans want him to come back soon too, but the seconds, minutes, and days will just continue to fly by.

