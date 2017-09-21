No ‘Seinfeld’ reboot for you.

Fans have long wondered if Jerry Seinfeld will eventually hop on the revival bandwagon and bring back the Emmy Award-winning NBC sitcom.

However, the 63-year-old comedian, who’s gearing up to launch a Netflix stand-up special titled “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” doesn’t seem too interested in bringing back the beloved series.

When ET asked Seinfeld Wednesday if he has any plans to get inspiration from comedy shows like “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne,” which have reboots in the works, his answer was simply “why?”

“Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well,” he explained.

[embedded content]

Seinfeld also revealed that being married and a father has impacted his comedic style over the years.

“That’s half my show now,” he said, adding that “it’s taken a while” for his wife Jessica Seinfeld to “understand that nothing I say means anything.”

As for whether his children will ever follow in their father’s footstep, he insisted he would encourage them to pursue comedy only if they truly wanted to do it.

“… I think everybody should find their way,” said Seinfeld. “I would never tell my kids, ‘Don’t do something.’ I would never say those words.”