Jessa (Duggar) Seewald shares baby bump at 39 weeks

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is going to give birth to baby No. 2 any day now!

On Friday, the 24-year-old mom shared a side-by-side comparison shot of herself while pregnant with her first child versus this time.

“First – second #39weeks #BabySeewald2,” Jessa wrote in the caption for the pic.

Jessa and husband Ben Seewald, 21, welcomed their first child, son Spurgeon, on Nov. 5, 2015.

The couple confirmed to ET that they were expecting their second child back in August.

WATCH: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Is Pregnant With Second Child

“We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother’!” the couple said in a statement. “We are so thankful that God is adding to our family. 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”

The “Counting On” stars also recorded a video for TLC’s website, announcing the good news.

“I think Spurgeon will be a great big brother,” Ben said. “He’ll learn a lot of valuable lessons having a little sibling. Yeah, we’re really excited about that.”