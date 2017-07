One person was injured after a jet ski collided with a boat in Rehoboth Bay yesterday. First responders from Rehoboth, Bethany, and Indian River, as well as Delaware State Police helicopter all responded to the scene, which occurred near the Rusty Rudder. The injured person was placed on a paddleboard and taken to shore to be treated for head/neck/and/or chest injury. DNREC Natural Resources Police are investigating what caused the accident.