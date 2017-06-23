JetBlue plane makes emergency landing in South Carolina after reports of smoke

A JetBlue aircraft flying to Florida has touched down safely in South Carolina after making an emergency landing due to reports of smoke coming from the cockpit.

FAA: @JetBlue 913 landed safely at Charleston Int’l Airport after crew reported smoke in cockpit; passengers evacuated via emergency slides. pic.twitter.com/JM4ED1A7Dz — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 23, 2017

JetBlue 913, an Embraer E190 aircraft, was en route from Westchester County Airport, NY, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Fla., according the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane touched down safely at Charleston International Airport Friday morning.

Problems with A Jet Blue plane at Chas.Aiport. An update on Live 5 News at Noon.#chsnews pic.twitter.com/FsSvieRoXM — Bill Sharpe (@BillSharpelive5) June 23, 2017

“Passengers evacuated from the aircraft via emergency chutes will be bused to the terminal,” the FAA said in a statement.

There were reportedly 94 passengers on board, according to ABCNews4. The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

“JetBlue flight 913 from White Plains to Fort Lauderdale diverted to Charleston out of an abundance of caution following reports of smoke in the cabin,” JetBlue told Fox News in an email. “The flight landed safely at 10:30 a.m. local time, and all customers and crew have evacuated with no reported injuries at this time.”

